Get your skates on and visit new ice rink

A new skating and skiing simulator center opened in Pudong over the weekend.
A new skating and skiing simulator center opened in the Pudong New Area over the weekend.

Located at SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, the venue has a 800-square-meter outdoor ice rink. In spring, summer and autumn, it will be used as a roller-skating court.

Ice and snow sports have attracted an increased number of followers since the Beijing Winter Games. According to the Shanghai Sports Bureau, Shanghai has 14 ice rinks, 43 indoor skiing venues and three curling venues.

Get your skates on and visit new ice rink
Ti Gong

SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center's new skating and skiing simulator center opened this weekend.

Get your skates on and visit new ice rink
Ma Yue / SHINE

Children use the 800-square-meter outdoor ice rink.

According to the Oriental Sports Center, the opening of the new ice rink marks the completion of the first phase of the project. In the second phase, a wave-shaped court for skateboards and a skiing simulator training base will be built.

The ice rink opens from 10am to 10pm, which can be reached by metro line 6, 8, and 11. The ticket price is set at 68 yuan (US$ 9.9) every 90 minutes per person on weekdays, and 98 yuan on weekends and holidays. Family deals and coaching service are available.

The skating and skiing simulator center is expected to be completed before June. By then, the Oriental Sports Center will be able to provide more than 10 sports activity choices to citizens.

Get your skates on and visit new ice rink
Ti Gong

A frisbee game at Oriental Sports Center's Everyday Hero Outdoor Sports Center.

Apart from skating and skiing, visitors can also play frisbee, flag rugby, hockey and youth football at the sports center's Everyday Hero Outdoor Sports Center, which has four multi-function grounds.

Frisbee and flag rugby are gaining prominence in Shanghai. The outdoor center has been cooperating with a few local frisbee and flag rugby clubs to provide them with a venue on a regular basis.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
