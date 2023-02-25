﻿
China's Qin claims her first senior title at WTT Feeder Dusseldorf

Chinese teenage paddler Qin Yuxuan clinched her first senior title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Dusseldorf on Friday.
Chinese teenage paddler Qin Yuxuan clinched her first senior title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Dusseldorf on Friday.

Qin started the week in the qualifying rounds. The 16-year-old brought down three seeded entries on her way to the women's singles final, including the second seed Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand, before defeating Huang Yi-hua of Chinese Taipei 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in the final.

"Everything was under my control, and I'm very happy to win the match. I feel that I have played so many games, and that I'm much more mature and much more stable in handling the ball than before," said Qin.

China's second gold in Dusseldorf came from the men's doubles, where Niu Guankai/Liang Guodong got past their compatriots Cao Wei/Sai Linwei in full sets in the final.

Japan's Yuta Tanaka emerged as the men's singles champion after dispatching Martin Allegro of Belgium 11-7, 11-3, 13-11.

South Korean pair Park Gang-hyeon/Kim Na-yeong lifted the mixed doubles trophy, while the women's doubles title went to host duo Chantal Mantz/Wan Yuan.

