2023 Taklimakan Rally to resume in Xinjiang

2023 Taklimakan Rally will resume from May 20 to 31 across the world's second largest shifting sand desert Taklimakan in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

With "To the Passion, to the Future" as its slogan, the rally will kick off its 12-day competition in Aksu, Hotan and other cities in southern Xinjiang, covering nearly 4,500 kilometers, including 2,000 kilometers of selective sections. More than half of the selective sections are in desert areas, making it more challenging for the logistics of the rally and the performance of the racing vehicles.

Over 270 racers from around the world are expected to participate in events such as cars, motorcycles and trucks.

Yu Jie, deputy director of the regional culture and tourism department, said that the sections of this competition cover Gobi, desert, canyon, Yadan landform and other characteristic topography of Xinjiang, which will help further promote the development of local tourism.

The first Taklimakan Rally was held in 2005. It has grown into the largest long distance off-road endurance race in Asia with most of its track winding through dunes, mud, and rocks.