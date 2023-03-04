﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai Port's new coach aims for trophy

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:44 UTC+8, 2023-03-04       0
Shanghai Port FC has named Francisco Javier Pereira Megía its new manager. The 2023 Chinese Super League will kick off in April, with the home-away match format resumed.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:44 UTC+8, 2023-03-04       0
Shanghai Port's new coach aims for trophy
Ma Yue / SHINE

Shanghai Port manager Javier Pereira (center) and club president Zhang Min (center right) meet players in an open training session on Friday.

Shanghai Port has named Francisco Javier Pereira Megía its new manager ahead of the 2023 Chinese Super League.

The Spaniard is no stranger to China, having managed another CSL side Henan Jianye.

"I know the expectations are running high," Pereira said in his first public meeting with Shanghai media and fans on Friday. "What I really want is to get a trophy. We need to get back to the winning ways."

Fifty-six-year-old Pereira had coaching experience in Spanish clubs like Levante, Valladolid, as well as EPL sides like Watford and Fulham.

Shot by Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

After being named Henan Jianye's manager in 2020, he steered the club to safety in the relegation play-off. He then went to Spain to coach La Liga side Levante for a short spell. Last year, he came back to China and joined the renamed Henan Songshan Longmen.

"As a coach from Spain, I like to play offensive football, but I know we need to find balance in the defensive side as well," he said.

Shanghai Port finished fourth in last year's CSL, which was crowned by Wuhan Sanzhen.

The 2023 CSL will kick off in April, and the home-away match format will be resumed in the new season. The brand-new SAIC Motor Pudong Arena will become Port's home ground.

Shanghai Port's new coach aims for trophy
Ma Yue / SHINE

Shanghai Port players train at the SAIC Motor Pudong Arena.

Due to pandemic-control reasons, the CSL matches have been played in designated cities in the past two years.

Currently, Shanghai Port's seven national team players, including Wu Lei, Yan Junling, Zhang Linpeng and Li Shuai, are training with the national team in Haikou, Hainan Province.

Brazilian midfielder Oscar and Sierra Leone striker Issa Kallon are training with the team in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
Oscar
SAIC Motor
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     