﻿
News / Sport

FIFA unveils official poster for Women's WC

Xinhua
  10:34 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0
The official poster of the Women's World Cup 2023 was unveiled in outdoor gallery installations in Australia and New Zealand, the hosts for the event, FIFA announced on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  10:34 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0
FIFA unveils official poster for Women's WC

The official poster of the Women's World Cup 2023 was unveiled in outdoor gallery installations in Australia and New Zealand, the hosts for the event, FIFA announced on Tuesday.

Being released in time for International Women's Day, the poster "encapsulates the iconic tournament's theme of Beyond Greatness," FIFA said.

With the trophy in the center, surrounded by three female silhouettes and two female footballer silhouettes, the image symbolizes passion, skills and the positive change in women's sports, FIFA explained.

Along with the official poster, nine bespoke host city posters were also on display, all carrying a central design element of the silhouettes of three female figures and a football in the background.

The posters will be on display in Adelaide, Australia, until March 22 and in Wellington, New Zealand, until March 21.

The FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 takes place from July 20 to August 20.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     