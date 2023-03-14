CFA Super Cup to be held in the early April

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Monday that the CFA Super Cup will take place on April 8 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The traditional season opener, which has not been played since 2019 as China battled COVID-19, will see Chinese Super League (CSL) title holders Wuhan Three Towns play against CFA Cup winners Shandong Taishan.

Shandong, who missed out on the CSL title on goal difference, drew 1-1 with Wuhan in both of their CSL encounters last season.

Shandong beat Wuhan 6-1 on aggregate in the two-legged Chinese FA Cup quarterfinal on their way to the final, where they defeated Zhejiang FC 2-1.