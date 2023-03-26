China grabs 2 golds at Women's Boxing World Championships

Two Chinese boxers Wu Yu and Yang Chengyu both lifted the world titles at the IBA Women's Boxing World Championships 2023 at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Saturday.

Competing in the elite women's 50-52kg flyweight category, Wu beat Italian Sirine Charaabi by a 5-0 unanimous verdict to claim the gold, while her compatriot Yang beat Russia's Nataliya Sychugova with a 4-1 verdict in the elite women's 60-63kg light welterweight event.

However, in the elite women's 75-81kg light heavyweight event, China's Wang Lina lost to her Indian counterpart Saweety Boora. It was a neck-and-neck battle between Saweety and Wang, but the Indian pugilist eventually registered a narrow 4-3 win.

India's other gold was won by Nitu Ghanghas, who defeated Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia in the elite women's 45-48 kg minimumweight category 5-0.

Elsewhere, Italy's Irma Testa registered a 5-0 win over Kazakhstan's Karina Ibragimova in the elite women's 54-57kg featherweight category. Russia's Anastasiia Demurchian beat Australia's Kaye Scott Frances in the elite women's 60-70kg light middleweight category by 5-0 verdict.

On Sunday, six more finals are scheduled and China's Yang Liu will be competing in the elite women's 63-66kg welterweight category.