﻿
News / Sport

Wimbledon to lift ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Xinhua
  09:28 UTC+8, 2023-04-01       0
Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to play at the Wimbledon Championships this summer as "neutral" athletes, the All England Club announced here on Friday.
Xinhua
  09:28 UTC+8, 2023-04-01       0

Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to play at the Wimbledon Championships this summer as "neutral" athletes, the All England Club announced here on Friday.

"Our current intention is to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players subject to them competing as 'neutral' athletes and complying with appropriate conditions," read the statement released on Friday.

But players receiving funding from the Russian or Belarusian states or having sponsorship from companies operated or controlled by the states won't be allowed to participate in the competition.

"It is our view that considering all factors, these are the most appropriate arrangements for The Championships for this year," commented Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club.

"If circumstances change materially between now and the commencement of The Championships, we will consider and respond accordingly."

As one of the four Grand Slam tournaments of tennis, the Wimbledon Championships declined entries from Russian and Belarusian players to the 2022 tournament. Consequently, both ATP and WTA stripped ranking points for last year's Wimbledon Championships.

"There was a strong and very disappointing reaction from some governing bodies in tennis to the position taken by the All England Club and the LTA last year with consequences which, if continued, would be damaging to the interests of players, fans, The Championships and British tennis," said the statement.

"Tennis events outside of the UK have experienced a year of competition with players from Russia and Belarus competing as 'neutral' athletes. We also consider the alignment between the Grand Slams to be increasingly important in the current tennis environment."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     