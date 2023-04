Du Zhaocai, vice head of the General Administration of Sport of China, is under probe for suspected serious violations of discipline and law.

Du Zhaocai, vice head of the General Administration of Sport of China, is under probe for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, according to the country's top anti-graft authority Saturday.

Du is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.