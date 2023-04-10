Yacht race on Dianshan Lake raises funds for charity

Sailing is becoming an increasingly popular pastime in China with its rich coastlines and ample inland water bodies.

A yacht race that raised money for public welfare was held in Qingpu District on Sunday, where 24 teams gathered for a thrilling competition as sailing, sometimes called the "sport of kings," is becoming popular among the Chinese public.

As the first event in Shanghai's sailing league, the competition attracted both young teams in the domestic sailing field and veterans to compete in J80 keeled sailboats.

Shanghai Yunfan took the crown in the J80 competition.

Shanghai's Qingpu District is a favorite spot for sailors. Located in the westernmost part of the city, it is dotted with many rivers and lakes, including the city's largest freshwater body, Dianshan Lake, where the races were held.

"All the participating teams were competitive, and tacit cooperation and an unremitting spirit were behind our win," said Wang Wentao, leader of Shanghai Yunfan.

The event was hosted by the Shanghai Yachting Association and Qingpu District Sports Bureau.

Funds raised from the competition would be donated to charity programs that help vulnerable groups and children.

"This good deed will not only deliver material aid to recipients, but also strong spiritual power," said Xia Yanru, a council member of the Xia Zheng Nong National Culture Education Development Foundation.

Sailing is gaining popularity among the Chinese public, as shown by the large number of participants in the race, said Lin Jie, director of the Shanghai Yachting Association.

China has a rich coastline and ample inland water resources, which provide good conditions for the further development of the sport, he added.

