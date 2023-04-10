﻿
News / Sport

Yacht race on Dianshan Lake raises funds for charity

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:27 UTC+8, 2023-04-10       0
Sailing is becoming an increasingly popular pastime in China with its rich coastlines and ample inland water bodies.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:27 UTC+8, 2023-04-10       0
Yacht race on Dianshan Lake raises funds for charity
Ti Gong

Yachts competing in a yacht race on Dianshan Lake on Sunday race downwind.

A yacht race that raised money for public welfare was held in Qingpu District on Sunday, where 24 teams gathered for a thrilling competition as sailing, sometimes called the "sport of kings," is becoming popular among the Chinese public.

As the first event in Shanghai's sailing league, the competition attracted both young teams in the domestic sailing field and veterans to compete in J80 keeled sailboats.

Shanghai Yunfan took the crown in the J80 competition.

Shanghai's Qingpu District is a favorite spot for sailors. Located in the westernmost part of the city, it is dotted with many rivers and lakes, including the city's largest freshwater body, Dianshan Lake, where the races were held.

Yacht race on Dianshan Lake raises funds for charity
Ti Gong

Crew members aboard a competing yacht work to raise their spinnaker as they come around on a leg of the yacht race.

"All the participating teams were competitive, and tacit cooperation and an unremitting spirit were behind our win," said Wang Wentao, leader of Shanghai Yunfan.

The event was hosted by the Shanghai Yachting Association and Qingpu District Sports Bureau.

Funds raised from the competition would be donated to charity programs that help vulnerable groups and children.

"This good deed will not only deliver material aid to recipients, but also strong spiritual power," said Xia Yanru, a council member of the Xia Zheng Nong National Culture Education Development Foundation.

Sailing is gaining popularity among the Chinese public, as shown by the large number of participants in the race, said Lin Jie, director of the Shanghai Yachting Association.

China has a rich coastline and ample inland water resources, which provide good conditions for the further development of the sport, he added.

Yacht race on Dianshan Lake raises funds for charity
Ti Gong

Spinnakers fill with a following wind as yachts compete in Sunday's race on Dianshan Lake.

Yacht race on Dianshan Lake raises funds for charity
Ti Gong

The racing J80 yachts created a colourful display on Dianshan Lake on Sunday.

Yacht race on Dianshan Lake raises funds for charity
Ti Gong

Yacht crews jockey for position during the race on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Dianshan Lake
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     