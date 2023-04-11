﻿
News / Sport

Zverev back to clay court in style at Monte-Carlo

Xinhua
  21:56 UTC+8, 2023-04-11       0
Alexander Zverev of Germany came from one set down to overcome Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round at the ATP Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  21:56 UTC+8, 2023-04-11       0
Zverev back to clay court in style at Monte-Carlo
Reuters

Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on April 11.

Alexander Zverev of Germany came from one set down to overcome Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round at the ATP Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

The former world No.2 cracked his right ankle at the French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal last year and had never played on the red muddy surface.

It took the 13th seed one hour and 58 minutes, during which he fired 21 winners to pass through Bublik to secure his first victory over the world No. 53 in their three head-to-head meetings.

"It felt awful at times to be honest, but he made me feel awful," said Zverev. "Tactically he played well, he didn't let me play my game at all. He didn't let me have my rhythm and he almost won the match, just a few points here and there."

"I have had two weeks of practise now. It is the most natural surface for me. It usually takes me five or 10 minutes to get used to a clay court, but this year was a bit different. I needed to get the injury out of my head. I needed to get used to sliding again."

The 25-year-old, who reached the semifinal at the Principality tournament two times in 2018 and 2022, will next face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Another two-time semifinalist, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov also needed three sets to advance as the Monte-Carlo resident held off a fight-back from Ben Shelton to beat the American young gun 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     