Shanghai Port FC confident for new season as they bid farewell to local fans

With all new players in place, Shanghai Port heads to Wuhan, Hubei Province, today on their 2023 Chinese Super League campaign.
Shanghai Port fans cheer players and coaches as they depart Pudong's Century Park, the team's training base.

Near 100 Shanghai Port FC fans went to Pudong's Century Park, the team's training base, on Friday morning to see off the players, who left Shanghai for Hubei Province on their 2023 Chinese Super League campaign.

On Saturday, the team will face defending champion Wuhan Sanzhen in the first round match.

"The past three years have not been easy for the team, with the absence of fans, including their cheers and interactions with us," said Shanghai Port goalie Yan Junling.

The Shanghai Port team bus leaves Century Park for the airport.

"Thankfully we are coming back to normal football from this season," Yan said. "Actually we are confident instead of feeling pressured at facing the defending champion in the first round."

Shanghai Port is under the leadership of their new Spanish manager Javier Pereira from this season. Last Thursday, they beat Zhejiang 5:0 in a pre-season warm-up match at SAIC Motor Pudong Arena – their new home ground.

"I think the team is walking on the right path, as the players are gradually understanding my techniques and tactics," Pereira said. "Our goal is to win the championship. There will be ups and downs during the process, but we will work together to conquer all difficulties to reach our goal. The team will do its best to make our fans proud of us."

Shanghai Port players and coaches take a group photo with fans at their training base.

Shanghai Port's newly signed Austrian center forward Markus Pink also arrived at Pudong Arena last week.

"We are a strong team, and our opponents tend to play defensively against us," Pereira explained. "Therefore, a good center forward can help us break a deadlock and seek goals."

This year's CSL features 16 teams. Shanghai Port's first home match will be against Shenzhen next Saturday.

