Shenhua edge Taishan, Shenzhen beat Qingdao in Chinese Super League

China international Wu Xi scored a lucky goal as Shanghai Shenhua beat Shandong Taishan 1-0 in the 2023 Chinese Super League (CSL) season on Sunday.

Xinhua

The game was held in Shenhua's new home field Shanghai Stadium, which was put into use after renovation.

Shenhua broke the deadlock in the 39th minute as no one in the box could block Wu's cross, only to see the ball bounce into the net.

In the 47th minute, Shandong midfielder Guo Tianyu converted a header after receiving Son Jun-ho's corner kick, but his teammate Chen Pu's follow-up shot was judged as offside.

Elsewhere, Shahsat Hujahmat played a key role in Shenzhen FC's 2-1 victory over the newly promoted CSL side Qingdao Hainiu.

In the 30th minute, Shenzhen defender Jiang Zhipeng sent the ball into the box. Hujahmat's attempt in the melee was denied by the post but Yuan Mincheng followed up to put Shenzhen 1-0 ahead.

Hujahmat enlarged the gap from the spot in the 42nd minute after Qingdao defender Wang Jianming was penalized for handball in the box.

In the 64th minute, Aleksandar Andrejevic smashed in a volley following a powerful pass from Xu Dong and pulled one back for Qingdao.

Also on Sunday, Henan Songshan Longmen held Chengdu Rongcheng 1-1, while Tianjin Jinmen Tiger drew Cangzhou Mighty Lions 1-1.