﻿
News / Sport

World number one Djokovic pulls out of Madrid Masters

AFP
  21:35 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0
World number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Madrid Masters on Saturday according to the competition's organisers.
AFP
  21:35 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0

World number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Madrid Masters on Saturday according to the competition's organisers.

"Novak Djokovic is unable to compete at the Madrid Open," the organisers wrote on Instagram ahead of the tournament which starts April 26.

Djokovic's withdrawal thought to be related to an elbow problem he has been suffering from is a blow to his preparations for the French Open, which starts at the end of May.

The Serb, 35, suffered a straight-set defeat by compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals at Banja Luka in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday.

Djokovic was beaten by underdog Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier in April and said ahead of the Srpska Open that his elbow was "not in an ideal condition".

Neither Djokovic nor Rafael Nadal, a joint record 22-time Grand Slam champion, will take part in Madrid, a key part of the preparation for Roland Garros.

Djokovic missed tournaments earlier this year at Indian Wells and Miami, over his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

"I was many levels below what I want," said the two-time French Open champion on Friday, after his defeat by world number 70 Lajovic.

"Playing like that, I can't win against opponents who are so solid on this surface. But what can I do? It's simply a sport. I was trying but it wasn't working.

"I didn't feel very good physically on the court. My legs were slow, I missed a lot of balls. I played well at times, but generally well below standard."

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     