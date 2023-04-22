﻿
Shanghai Port, Changchun Yatai win again in Chinese Super League

Shanghai Port and Changchun Yatai both tasted their second consecutive win after overcoming Shenzhen and Dalian Pro respectively in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Saturday.
Shanghai Port and Changchun Yatai both tasted their second consecutive win after overcoming Shenzhen and Dalian Pro respectively in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Saturday.

Shanghai opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Jiang Guangtai netted with a close-range follow-up shot from a corner but blotted his copybook by being sent off in the 53rd minute for a reckless tackle.

Despite being down to ten men, Shanghai striker Markus Pink blasted a shot into the far corner just three minutes later to double Shanghai's lead.

At 63 minutes, Jiang Zhipeng pulled one back for Shenzhen, before his teammate Frank Acheampong equalized with a header in the 84th minute.

However, three minutes later, China international striker Wu Lei sealed the victory with a solo effort to make the final score 3-2.

Elsewhere, Changchun defender Liao Chengjian netted a brace to help his side clinch a 3-2 win and condemn Dalian Pro to their first defeat of the season.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
