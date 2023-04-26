﻿
News / Sport

Medvedev to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September

Xinhua
  15:27 UTC+8, 2023-04-26       0
World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will play in the ATP Zhuhai Championships in September, the organizers announced on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  15:27 UTC+8, 2023-04-26       0
Medvedev to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September
Reuters

Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his quarter-final match against Denmark's Holger Rune during the ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, on April 14, 2023

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev will play in the ATP Zhuhai Championships in September, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

The 2021 US Open champion and hard court maestro has been in brilliant form in 2023, winning four titles so far, including the Miami Masters earlier this month. The 27-year-old has won an ATP Tour hard court championship in 19 different cities.

"I'm really looking forward to coming back to China and playing at the Hengqin International Tennis Center," Medvedev said.

"I can't wait to see the city and the stadium, both of which I have heard a lot of good things about. It will be great to play again in front of the Chinese fans after three years away. I'm looking forward to seeing you all in September," he added.

The inaugural edition of the ATP Tour 250 tournament was in 2019 when Australian Alex de Minaur claimed the title.

Alison Lee, the ATP's executive vice president for the international region, said she is delighted the Zhuhai Championships has returned to the tour calendar.

"It's certainly exciting to be returning to China, and we begin the China swing with one of my favorite tournaments in Zhuhai," she said.

"I was fortunate to visit the event in 2019 and experience the beautiful city. This year, we will see some amazing tennis featuring some of the world's best players, including Daniil Medvedev, at the Hengqin International Tennis Center," she added.

Peter Lyu, executive director and general manager of Huafa Sports, said the Zhuhai Championships provided a great opportunity for the entirety of the Greater Bay Area.

"As the highest-level ATP Tour event in the Greater Bay Area, the 2023 Zhuhai Championships will definitely serve as a great benefit and gift for tennis fans after their three years of wait," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     