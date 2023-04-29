China drawn into Group B of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

China will play in Group B with Serbia, Puerto Rico and South Sudan as the draw of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 was held here Saturday evening.

China will play in Group B with Serbia, Puerto Rico and South Sudan as the draw of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 was held here Saturday evening.

The World Cup will run from August 25 to September 10, 2023, with the games of Group B to be played in Manila, the Philippines.