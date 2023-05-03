﻿
News / Sport

China's Zhang reaches historic last eight at Madrid Open

Xinhua
  10:06 UTC+8, 2023-05-03       0
Zhang Zhizhen upset No. 8 seed Taylor Fritz of the US on Tuesday, becoming the first player from the Chinese mainland to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 tournament.
Xinhua
  10:06 UTC+8, 2023-05-03       0
China's Zhang reaches historic last eight at Madrid Open
Reuters

China's Zhang Zhizhen celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Taylor Fritz of the US in the Madrid Open at Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, on May 2, 2023.

Zhang Zhizhen continued his historic run at the Madrid Open, upsetting No. 8 seed Taylor Fritz of the United States on Tuesday and becoming the first player from the Chinese mainland to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 tournament.

The 26-year-old, who had previously stunned Canadian player Denis Shapovalov and Britain's 11th seed Cameron Norrie in the prior two rounds, recorded his first Top 10 win against Fritz.

Zhang recovered from a set down and saved three match points to triumph in a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) thriller.

"Again, a comeback, very tough. I am so happy to hold on to the end," Zhang said. "The fans on the court were great, and I will continue to fight for them."

Following the win, Zhang's live ranking has risen to No. 66. He will face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who eliminated second seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

"I'll tell you a secret. We had a practice, and I lost 6-0," Zhang commented about Karatsev. "Here everyone is a great player. They all have some very good results. I will try to do the best that I can do."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     