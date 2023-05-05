﻿
Jiang wins China's first golds at Asian Weightlifting Championships

  21:58 UTC+8, 2023-05-05
Jiang Huihua won China's first gold medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships here on Friday, defeating her teammate and Tokyo Olympic champion Hou Zhihui on the first day of the competition.

Jiang showed her best form in the women's 49kg category, starting with a lift of 94kg in the snatch to beat the 93kg lifted by Hou.

After lifting 113kg on her second clean and jerk to win gold, Jiang tried to set a new world record of 120kg on her final attempt, but to no avail.

The clean and jerk silver went to Rira Suzuki of Japan who lifted 111kg, while Hou took bronze as she failed in her third attempt at 115kg.

Jiang took another gold in the total with 207kg, and Hou followed her teammate with 204kg.

In the women's 45kg category, Siriwimon Pramongkhol of Thailand secured three gold medals with lifts of 77kg in the snatch, 100kg in the clean and jerk and 177kg in the total.

Rose Jean Ramos of the Philippines pocketed three silver medals in the event.

Tu Tung Do of Vietnam lifted 147kg in the clean and jerk and 263kg in the total to win two golds in the men's 55kg category, while his teammate Son Dinh Ngo gained gold in the snatch and two silvers in the clean and jerk and the total.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
