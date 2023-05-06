﻿
News / Sport

Messi apologizes to teammates and PSG for Saudi Arabia trip

Xinhua
  10:21 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0
Lionel Messi has apologized to Paris Sain-Germain and his teammates for taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia which led to him being suspended by the French capital club.
Xinhua
  10:21 UTC+8, 2023-05-06       0
Messi apologizes to teammates and PSG for Saudi Arabia trip
Reuters

Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their sons during a visit to Saudi Arabia on May 1, 2023.

Lionel Messi has apologized to Paris Sain-Germain and his teammates for taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia which led to the Argentine international being suspended by the French capital club.

"First of all, I want to apologize to my teammates and the club," the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said in a video clip posted on his Instagram on Friday.

"I honestly thought we were going to have the day off after the game, as had happened in the previous weeks.

"I had organized the trip to Saudi Arabia, which I had canceled it previously. This time I couldn't cancel it. I repeat I want to say sorry for what I did, and I'm waiting for what the club decides to do."

Messi, who had played in PSG's 3-1 home defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday, wasn't present at the team's training session the following day as he traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend a commercial activity as a tourism ambassador.

The World Cup winner was reportedly sanctioned by the PSG club for a suspension of two weeks with "no match, no training, and no salary."

PSG coach Christophe Galtier said earlier in the day that he will not "comment on it."

"I was informed earlier this week by the management team from the club of the decision to suspend Leo," the 56-year-old French coach told the press conference before Sunday's Ligue 1 match. "Once I was informed of it, I made the decision not to comment on it."

A two-week suspension means that Messi will miss his team's away match against Troyes and the home clash with Ajaccio. As for the remaining three Ligue 1 matches this season, it was not sure now whether Messi will represent the Qatari-owned club again since the relationship between the two sides was believed to have been broken after the controversial punishment.

"We'll see when Leo comes back. There will be discussions with the entire club and Leo, who is the first concerned," Galtier said.

Arriving in Paris as a free agent in 2021, the 35-year-old scored 31 goals and registered 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG and won the Ligue 1 title last season.

But PSG's failures in the UEFA Champions League have annoyed supporters, as Messi has been booed several times at the Parc des Princes by home fans over the past two seasons.

His contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires after this season, with an "agreement in principle" to extend his stay for another year. However, neither club nor player now wants to activate the option and a divorce is inevitable.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     