He Yueji takes golds for China in men's 67kg weightlifting at Asian championships

He Yueji took gold medals for China in the men's 67kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships here on Sunday.

He smoothly secured gold in the snatch with a successful lift of 147kg, followed by Lalrinnunga Jeremy of India and Bunyad Rashidov of Turkmenistan who lifted 141kg and 140kg respectively.

The Chinese weightlifter took bronze in the clean and jerk as he failed with 177kg in his final attempt.

The clean and jerk gold went to Lee Sangyeon of South Korea with a lift of 175kg, while Adkhamjon Ergashev of Uzbekistan pocketed silver with 174kg.

He won another gold in total with 320kg, while Lee and Ergashev took silver and bronze with 314kg and 312kg.