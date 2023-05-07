China reaches semis of 3X3 basketball World Cup Qualifier after win over Rwanda

China beat Rwanda 19-17 after overtime on Saturday night to advance to the men's semifinals of the FIBA 3X3 World Cup Qualifier tournament held in Israel's Red Sea city of Eilat.

A winning two-pointer by Huang Xu gave China second place in the three-team Pool B on the way to the semifinal game against Pool A winner Israel on Sunday.

Slovenia won Pool B after beating China 21-12 and Rwanda 21-19 with a winning shot by Adrian Hirschmann just 1.8 seconds to the final buzzer, and will face Pool A runner-up Hungary in the semifinals.

Israel beat Hungary 16-12 and New Zealand 21-17 in Pool A, while Hungary beat New Zealand 21-11, thanks to 13 points scored by Tamas Ivosev.

In the women's tournament, Australia will play against Israel and Colombia will face the Czech Republic in the semifinals.

Australia topped Pool A after beating Madagascar 21-9 and the Czech Republic 18-16.

The Czechs finished second in the pool thanks to a 21-9 win over Madagascar, with 14 points scored by Katerina Galickova.

Colombia topped Pool B after beating Israel 10-8, with two winning free throws by Daniela Gonzalez, and Switzerland 15-12.

Israel advanced to the semifinals from second place in Pool B after a win over Switzerland 21-15, thanks to 11 points by Alexandra Cohen.

The winners of the men's and women's semifinals will qualify for the World Cup final tournament that will begin in Vienna on May 30, while the two semifinal losers in each gender will meet for another spot in Vienna.

A total of 20 teams in each gender will participate in the World Cup, with 17 already qualified before the current tournament in Israel.