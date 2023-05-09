﻿
Shanghai Shenhua beats Shenzhen to lead CSL standings

Xinhua
  22:45 UTC+8, 2023-05-09       0
Shanghai Shenhua claimed a 3-1 victory away to Shenzhen FC to move top of the 2023 Chinese Super League (CSL) standings.
Shenhua went ahead in the 16th minute when Wang Haijian crossed from the flank and Cephas Malele tapped in from close range.

Frank Acheampong thought he equalized for Shenzhen in the 48th minute, but his header was disallowed for offside.

Shenhua's attack showed no signs of slowing down after the break. Malele netted with a back-heel in the 57th minute, and five minutes later, Macario Hing-Glover set up Cao Yunding to score a tap-in.

Will Donkin's late effort found the top corner, giving Shenzhen a consolation goal.

Shenhua now sits top of the table with five wins and one draw.

In Tuesday's other fixtures, Henan FC drew 1-1 at home with Wuhan Three Towns, while Dalian Pro and Cangzhou Mighty Lions also played out a 1-1 draw.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
