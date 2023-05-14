﻿
Wang Xiyu, Zheng Qinwen to meet in Italian Open round of 16

  10:05 UTC+8, 2023-05-14       0
An all-Chinese match has been set at the Italian Open after Wang Xiyu and Zheng Qinwen secured a victory respectively and advanced into the round of 16 on Saturday.
An all-Chinese match has been set at the Italian Open after Wang Xiyu saved a match point to defeat American Taylor Townsend 6-2, 0-6, 7-5 and Zheng Qinwen beat Anna Bondar of Hungary 7-6(2), 6-4 to advance into the round of 16 here on Saturday.

They will play against each other on Monday.

22-year-old Wang won the first set in a relatively easy way with strong serves, but the heavy rain affected her rhythm and her opponent broke serve consecutively to win the second set 6-0.

In the final set, Townsend saved two break points at 5-4 and got her first match point, but failed to come through. Wang gradually recovered her momentum and turned the fortune around 6-5. She then took advantage of Townsend's double fault and won the third set.

20-year-old Zheng and Bondar reached 6-6 in the first set, but Bondar gave the first set away cheaply in the tie-break. The two broke each other in turn in the second set but at 5-4, Zheng held on to her serve to win the game, and won the second set 6-4 to go to the round of 16.

