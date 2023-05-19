FIE Foil Grand Prix kicks off Shanghai leg

The Shanghai leg of the International Fencing Federation's Foil Grand Prix has kicked off. Winners will go on to compete for a qualifying spot at the summer Olympics in Paris.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Shanghai leg of the International Fencing Federation's (FIE) Foil Grand Prix kicked off on Friday in Jing'an District after its suspension over the past three years.

As a qualifying session for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, it has attracted 340 fencers from over 40 countries and regions.

Seeded players include Marini Tommaso and Volpi Alice from Italy, Cheung Ka-long from Hong Kong, Massialas Alexander and Kiefer Lee from the US, and Thibus Ysaora from France.

The group stage and knockout stage will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Jing'an Sports Center, and the semi-final and finals will be held on Sunday at the Westgate Mall.

To promote the sport, a series of activities have been held at campuses, malls and parks around the district for people to experience foil.