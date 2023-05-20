Ride Like a Pro Yangtze River Delta Open is the 'wheel deal'

A two-day cycling event began in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone on Saturday.

Ti Gong

A two-day cycling event began in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone on Saturday, enabling amateurs, professional cyclists, and spectators from home and abroad to enjoy the fun of cycling and savor the beautiful landscapes of the zone.

"Ride Like a Pro," Italy's equivalent of the Tour de France, and one of the world's top three road cycling races, has become a grand festival for cycling enthusiasts in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Ti Gong

The circuit involves Shanghai's Qingpu District, Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, with Qingpu the starting point and terminal.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia Ride Like a Pro Yangtze River Delta Open is expected to attract 3,200 riders over the two days.

The first day of the race is open to families and teenagers of diverse age groups, while 100 riders will present a thrilling race on the second day on the 88-kilometer circuit, starting from Dianshan Lake and Yuandang ecological area, and passing by Zhujiajiao watertown, Taipu River and the "Watertown Parlor" in the demonstration zone.

Ti Gong

The race is expected to encourage an ecology-and-health-oriented outdoor cycling sports, the organizer said.

It will also showcase the vitality of the demonstration zone.

"The scenery along the circuit is very beautiful, and Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan are steeped with profound cultural heritage," said Olympic cycling champion Zhong Tianshi, the promotion ambassador of the race this year.

Liu Yi, a local resident who took her 10-year-old son to the event, added: "We have had a fun time and my son really enjoyed his cycling try-out".

Ti Gong

As part of the sports feast, a variety of activities such as a food market and performances are held.

"The Yangtze River Delta region boasts enchanting natural scenery and unique cultural flavor, moreover, it is the most vigorous area in China in terms of sports and fitness development," said Gu Jun, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai government, director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission and director of the executive committee of the demonstration zone.

"The event is one of the biggest and most influential cycling races in the region in recent years and will further boost cooperation of Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan," he said.