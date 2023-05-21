﻿
News / Sport

Manchester City Premier League champions as Notts Forest beat Arsenal

Xinhua
  09:31 UTC+8, 2023-05-21       0
Manchester City were confirmed as the 2022-2023 Premier League champions on Saturday without having to kick a ball as Arsenal were beaten 1-0 away to Nottingham Forest.
Xinhua
  09:31 UTC+8, 2023-05-21       0

Manchester City were confirmed as the 2022-2023 Premier League champions on Saturday without having to kick a ball as Arsenal were beaten 1-0 away to Nottingham Forest.

Taiwo Awoniyi's 19th-minute goal gave Forest a 1-0 win over the side second in the Premier League, that not only assures his side's survival on their return to the top-flight but means that Arsenal can't catch Man City in the race for the title.

Pep Guardiola's side have 85 points from 35 matches, while Arsenal have four points less, with just one match left, meaning City retain the title they also lifted in 2022.

Man City entertain Chelsea on Sunday, five days after booking their place in the Champions League final by beating Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday night, and now have the chance of an impressive treble, given that they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     