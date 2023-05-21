Manchester City Premier League champions as Notts Forest beat Arsenal

Manchester City were confirmed as the 2022-2023 Premier League champions on Saturday without having to kick a ball as Arsenal were beaten 1-0 away to Nottingham Forest.

Taiwo Awoniyi's 19th-minute goal gave Forest a 1-0 win over the side second in the Premier League, that not only assures his side's survival on their return to the top-flight but means that Arsenal can't catch Man City in the race for the title.

Pep Guardiola's side have 85 points from 35 matches, while Arsenal have four points less, with just one match left, meaning City retain the title they also lifted in 2022.

Man City entertain Chelsea on Sunday, five days after booking their place in the Champions League final by beating Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday night, and now have the chance of an impressive treble, given that they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.