China's Zhang Zhizhen makes history to power into 3rd round at French Open

AFP

Another milestone for Chinese tennis was reached by Zhang Zhizhen on Thursday after the 26-year-old claimed a straight-set victory 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4 over Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante to advance into the men's singles round of 32 at the French Open.

Zhang is the first men's singles player from the Chinese mainland to reach the round of 32 at the clay-court major.

Next for the world No.71 is last year's runner-up and fourth seed Casper Ruud of Norway, who dispatched Italian Giulio Zeppieri to progress.

Zhang, the quarterfinalist in Madrid Masters, wasted a match point in the ninth game of the third set, but bounced back to serve for the match with a love game.