China's Zhang Zhizhen makes history to power into 3rd round at French Open

Xinhua
  09:02 UTC+8, 2023-06-02
Another milestone for Chinese tennis was reached by Zhang Zhizhen on Thursday after the 26-year-old advanced into the men's singles round of 32 at the French Open.
Xinhua
  09:02 UTC+8, 2023-06-02       0
China's Zhang Zhizhen makes history to power into 3rd round at French Open
AFP

China's Zhang Zhizhen plays a forehand return to Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante during their men's singles match on day five of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 1, 2023.

Another milestone for Chinese tennis was reached by Zhang Zhizhen on Thursday after the 26-year-old claimed a straight-set victory 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4 over Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante to advance into the men's singles round of 32 at the French Open.

Zhang is the first men's singles player from the Chinese mainland to reach the round of 32 at the clay-court major.

Next for the world No.71 is last year's runner-up and fourth seed Casper Ruud of Norway, who dispatched Italian Giulio Zeppieri to progress.

Zhang, the quarterfinalist in Madrid Masters, wasted a match point in the ninth game of the third set, but bounced back to serve for the match with a love game.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
