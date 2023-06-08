﻿
Flame of Chengdu Universiade transferred to Beijing ahead of torch relay

The launch ceremony of the torch relay for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games was held at the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport on Thursday.
Volunteers carry the flame at Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games torch relay departure ceremony in Chengdu, Sichuan.

Under an escort of 21 members, the flame was transferred by the aircraft to Beijing where the torch relay officially starts on Saturday. The torch relay is scheduled to run until July 28, when the Universiade opens in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The name of the torch "Ronghuo" is taken from Chengdu's abbreviation "Rong," which also implies "integration" and "inclusiveness" in Chinese.

The front side of the torch features a giant panda, with its top incorporating Chengdu's city image of "Sun and Immortal Birds" and its side looking like the Bronze Standing Figure from the Sanxingdui Ruins.

The flame had arrived in Chengdu after being collected in Turin, Italy, host city of the first FISU World University Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
