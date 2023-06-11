Shanghai Port carnival hits back of the net

The Shanghai Port fans' carnival was held at SAIC Motor Pudong Arena over the weekend.

More than 300 fans and their families were invited to the Chinese Super League side's home ground for interactive games and friendly matches.

A donation ceremony for the Shanghai Port Growth Ring Foundation was also held during the carnival. Shanghai Port players Li Shenglong and Ren Zihao represented the club to donate 170,000 yuan (US$ 23,848) to the foundation, which was jointly set up by the club and Shanghai Charity Foundation in 2021.

Every year, Shanghai Port will make a donation to the foundation, and the figure increases in line with the club's age, just like a tree's growth ring. The club was established in 2005.

The friendly matches gathered eight teams consisted of fans, college students, club sponsors, club staff and media representatives.

Football-themed game facilities were set up in the arena for fans and their children.

Shanghai Port is currently leading the CSL standing on 29 points after 12 rounds. They are followed by city rival Shanghai Shenhua (25) and Chengdu Rongcheng (24).

