Wang/Hsieh down Fernandez/Townsend to clinch women's doubles title at Roland Garros

Wang Xinyu of China and Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei won the women's doubles title at the French Open on Sunday.

Wang Xinyu of China and Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei came from one set down to defeat No. 10 seeds Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Taylor Townsend of the United States 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to win the women's doubles title at the French Open on Sunday.

37-year-old Hsieh and 21-year-old Wang, who were unseeded, broke twice in the decider to surge to a demanding 5-1 lead before Hsieh was serving for the victory.

Despite missing the first championship point at 40-15, Hsieh fired a winner to convert on the second, securing her fifth Grand Slam doubles trophy, while Wang captured her first Grand Slam glory.

As a doubles pair, Hsieh and Wang were playing in just their second event.