Djokovic defeats Ruud to win record 23rd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam singles title after beating Casper Ruud of Norway in straight sets in the French Open final on Sunday.
Reuters

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the French Open and his 23rd Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam singles title after beating Casper Ruud of Norway in straight sets in the French Open final on Sunday.

This victory saw the 36-year-old Serbian break a tie with archrival Rafael Nadal for the most major championships won by a man.

Djokovic, who was crowned at the clay-court major in 2016 and 2021, also became the first man in tennis history to win the four Grand Slam events each at least three times.

Djokovic recovered from an early break in the first set to seal the victory 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 13 minutes.

Fourth-seeded Ruud, who was seeking a maiden Grand Slam title, has played three major finals but all ended as the runner-up.

He had lost to Nadal on the same court one year ago and conceded a defeat to another Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz in last year's US Open.

Top ﻿
     