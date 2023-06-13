﻿
Denver Nuggets win NBA Finals for first title

The Denver Nuggets captured their first title in 47 NBA seasons on Monday, defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 behind 28 points and 16 rebounds from Nikola Jokic.
Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke lifts the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday.

The Denver Nuggets captured their first title in 47 NBA seasons on Monday, defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 behind 28 points and 16 rebounds from Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets won the best-of-seven NBA Finals 4-1 to bring the Mile High City an NBA crown as a sellout crowd roared in delight while delivering Miami's third finals loss in 10 seasons.

"I've got news for everybody out there. We're not satisfied with one," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said afterward. "We want more."

The championship filled the final gap in the impressive resume of Serbian star Jokic, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and five-time All-Star center in his eighth NBA campaign.

Two days after countryman Novak Djokovic won the French Open for his record 23rd Grand Slam tennis crown, Jokic was named the NBA Finals MVP.

He delivered on a night when the team struggled with shooting futility but blanked Miami for more than five minutes of the fourth quarter.

"It was amazing effort by the team," Jokic said. "It was an ugly game. We couldn't make shots. But at the end we figured it out, how to defend and we scored 90 points. That's why we won. I'm just happy we won the game.

"It's good. The job is done and we can go home now."

Denver was the playoff top seed in the Western Conference while the Heat had to win a play-in game just to reach the playoffs but then upset NBA wins leader Milwaukee, New York and Boston to advance to the finals.

Michael Porter Jr added 16 points and 13 rebounds and Jamal Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets.

"We're winning for the guys next to us," Jokic said. "That's why this means so much. Everything this year is amazing. We believe in each other."

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 21 points while Bam Adebayo added 20 and 12 rebounds.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
NBA
