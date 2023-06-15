Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games flame was lit at the Liangzhu ancient city on Thursday, to mark the 100-day countdown to the opening of the 19th Asian Games.

Xinhua

The flame was lit out of a concave mirror using the sun's rays. Then a flame collector handed the torch to Yi Lianhong, secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, who ignited the cauldron. At the same time, a digital torch relay kicked off online.