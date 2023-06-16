﻿
News / Sport

AI and metaverse platforms enhance sporting events

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:52 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
New tech including 5G, 8K, XR and metaverse platforms, will be used in sports streaming for the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:52 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0

Some new immersive and artificial intelligence innovations will debut at the upcoming sports events including the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, streaming site Migu said during a Shanghai International Film Festival, or SIFF, event on Friday.

The new tech include 5G, 8K, XR and metaverse platforms, as well as wider AI adoptions including generative AI, said Migu, a subsidiary of China Mobile with about 1 billion users.

AI and metaverse platforms enhance sporting events
Ti Gong

Migu will spread Chinese voices and adopt new innovation for upcoming sports streaming, it said during an SIFF event.

Between July and October, four highly anticipated sports events will be held, namely, the FIFA Women's World Cup, FIBA Basketball World Cup, Asian Games and Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games.

Migu will stream over 700 matches of the events in the coming months, featuring 5G and 8K ultra high definition broadcasting. A sport-themed metaverse virtual world will be built in the feature, offering streaming, social and shopping experiences. Digital avatars and various immersing services will also be available, Migu said in Shanghai.

It also announced to invest over 100 million yuan (US$14.1 million) to support mini-video creation and boost the ecosystem and creator community.

In a mini-video event held by Migu and SIFF, several videos were awarded on Friday. The spot light is a mini-video "China's voice in Winter Olympics."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China Mobile
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     