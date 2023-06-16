AI and metaverse platforms enhance sporting events

New tech including 5G, 8K, XR and metaverse platforms, will be used in sports streaming for the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou.

Some new immersive and artificial intelligence innovations will debut at the upcoming sports events including the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, streaming site Migu said during a Shanghai International Film Festival, or SIFF, event on Friday.



The new tech include 5G, 8K, XR and metaverse platforms, as well as wider AI adoptions including generative AI, said Migu, a subsidiary of China Mobile with about 1 billion users.

Ti Gong

Between July and October, four highly anticipated sports events will be held, namely, the FIFA Women's World Cup, FIBA Basketball World Cup, Asian Games and Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games.

Migu will stream over 700 matches of the events in the coming months, featuring 5G and 8K ultra high definition broadcasting. A sport-themed metaverse virtual world will be built in the feature, offering streaming, social and shopping experiences. Digital avatars and various immersing services will also be available, Migu said in Shanghai.

It also announced to invest over 100 million yuan (US$14.1 million) to support mini-video creation and boost the ecosystem and creator community.

In a mini-video event held by Migu and SIFF, several videos were awarded on Friday. The spot light is a mini-video "China's voice in Winter Olympics."