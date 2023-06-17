﻿
CSL title holders Wuhan sack head coach Pedro Morilla

Wuhan Three Towns, the Chinese Super League (CSL) title holders, announced on Saturday the sacking of head coach Pedro Morilla.
Wuhan Three Towns, the Chinese Super League (CSL) title holders, announced on Saturday the sacking of head coach Pedro Morilla.

"In light of the team's needs, the club has reached an agreement with Pedro Morilla Pineda and his coaching team. From today on, Mr. Pedro and his coaching team will no longer coach the first team of Wuhan Three Towns," the Wuhan side said in a statement.

Currently, the CSL reigning champions sit eighth in the table with only three wins, seven draws and two losses after 12 matches.

Pedro, who joined Wuhan Three Towns as a technical director in 2019, guided the team to win the Chinese second-tier league title after being installed as their head coach in 2021.

Under Pedro's guidance, Wuhan Three Towns then went on to be crowned in the Chinese top-flight league in the following season.

"The club sincerely thanks Mr. Pedro and his coaching team for the efforts and contributions they made for Wuhan Three Town's football," the Wuhan club added.

Source: Xinhua
