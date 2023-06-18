Dragon boat rowers defy heavy rain to make a splash on Suzhou Creek

Heavy rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of rowers and spectators as the Shanghai International Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational concluded on Sunday.

Heavy rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of rowers and spectators as the Shanghai International Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational concluded on Sunday.

The race, serving as one leg of the 2023 China Dragon Boat Open Tournament, attracted 52 teams from both home and abroad.

After two days of competition, team Guangdong Foshan and team Dongguan became the men's and women's champions of China Dragon Boat Open in the elite category. Shanghai Ocean University was crowned in the public category.

Ti Gong

Team Philippines became the champion of Shanghai International Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational.

"The competition was fierce," said Leonora Escollante, leader of Team Philippines. "This is a good river course, allowing us to achieve good results."

Team Malaysia started preparation early for the Shanghai race. The rowers were impressed by the environment of the river course after a practice session along the Mengqing Garden section of Suzhou Creek on Friday.

"This place has a great view," said Malaysian rower Yap Chee Kian. "The spectators were cheering for us no matter during practice or during the race, making us feel good.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

For Li Yantang, leader of team Macau, it's her eighth visit to Shanghai.

"The view along the creek has changed a lot compared to four years ago," said Li. "I still remember my first race in Shanghai was in 1999, the year that Macau returned to China. That was meaningful."

Despite the heavy rain on Sunday morning, a lot of citizens still showed up in the spectator areas to cheer for the rowers.

The competition is held prior to this year's Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22.