﻿
News / Sport

Dragon boat rowers defy heavy rain to make a splash on Suzhou Creek

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:23 UTC+8, 2023-06-18       0
Heavy rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of rowers and spectators as the Shanghai International Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational concluded on Sunday.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:23 UTC+8, 2023-06-18       0

Heavy rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of rowers and spectators as the Shanghai International Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational concluded on Sunday.

The race, serving as one leg of the 2023 China Dragon Boat Open Tournament, attracted 52 teams from both home and abroad.

After two days of competition, team Guangdong Foshan and team Dongguan became the men's and women's champions of China Dragon Boat Open in the elite category. Shanghai Ocean University was crowned in the public category.

Dragon boat rowers defy heavy rain to make a splash on Suzhou Creek
Ti Gong

The races were held along the Mengqing Garden section of Suzhou Creek in Putuo District.

Team Philippines became the champion of Shanghai International Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational.

"The competition was fierce," said Leonora Escollante, leader of Team Philippines. "This is a good river course, allowing us to achieve good results."

Team Malaysia started preparation early for the Shanghai race. The rowers were impressed by the environment of the river course after a practice session along the Mengqing Garden section of Suzhou Creek on Friday.

"This place has a great view," said Malaysian rower Yap Chee Kian. "The spectators were cheering for us no matter during practice or during the race, making us feel good.

Dragon boat rowers defy heavy rain to make a splash on Suzhou Creek
Ti Gong

Celebrations in the downpour.

Dragon boat rowers defy heavy rain to make a splash on Suzhou Creek
Ti Gong

Teams from overseas are returned this year after four years of absence.

For Li Yantang, leader of team Macau, it's her eighth visit to Shanghai.

"The view along the creek has changed a lot compared to four years ago," said Li. "I still remember my first race in Shanghai was in 1999, the year that Macau returned to China. That was meaningful."

Despite the heavy rain on Sunday morning, a lot of citizens still showed up in the spectator areas to cheer for the rowers.

The competition is held prior to this year's Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22.

Dragon boat rowers defy heavy rain to make a splash on Suzhou Creek
Ti Gong

Spectators brave the rain.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     