China snooker hands lifetime ban to two players for match-fixing

AFP
  16:27 UTC+8, 2023-06-21
China's national snooker body on Wednesday issued lifetime bans to two players embroiled in a match-fixing scandal that has sent shockwaves through the sport.
China snooker hands lifetime ban to two players for match-fixing
Chinese snooker player Liang Wenbo

China's national snooker body on Wednesday issued lifetime bans to two players embroiled in a match-fixing scandal that has sent shockwaves through the sport.

The sport's international governing body, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA), has already punished 10 players from China, including issuing lifetime bans this month for Liang Wenbo and Li Hang.

The body's national equivalent, the Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association (CBSA), echoed those lifetime sanctions in a statement on Wednesday.

Liang and Li "are prohibited from participating in all snooker matches and events on the Chinese mainland in any form and in any capacity," the CBSA said.

In a bid to "rectify discipline and learn from past transgressions," the organization also handed domestic bans ranging from two to eight years to eight other players.

They are Lu Ning, Zhao Xintong, Yan Bingtao, Chen Zifan, Zhang Jiankang, Bai Langning, Zhao Jianbo and Chang Bingyu.

The 10 players' offenses included manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing the outcome of matches.

The CBSA previously vowed to "hold cautionary education across the whole industry and... carry out anti-betting and anti-counterfeiting to the end."

Some of the sanctions went further than the WPBSA.

Yan, the 2021 Masters champion, was banned from domestic matches for seven and a half years, despite his international ban being reduced to five years following an appeal.

It was not immediately clear whether the affected players would also be able to appeal against the CBSA's decisions.

