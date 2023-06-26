﻿
News / Sport

Karting League promotes sport to primary school students

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:20 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0
The GPKS Campus Karting League ended in Jiading District at the weekend and karting classes are to be introduced to more schools in Songjiang and Pudong to promote the motor sport.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:20 UTC+8, 2023-06-26       0

The GPKS Campus Karting League concluded in Jiading District over the weekend, having attracted more than 40 young racers from 10 primary schools in Jiading.

Jointly introduced by the Jiading education and sports bureaus, the league serves as part of the Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series project, aiming to promote motor sport among youngsters.

Karting League promotes sport to primary school students

Young racers from 10 primary schools took part in this year's GPKS Campus Karting League.

Under the project, karting classes have been introduced to over 10 schools in Jiading District over the past six years, attracting over 1,000 students. The league, in its third edition, is a "final exam" for the young learners to display their driving skills.

This year's GPKS Campus Karting League set the two disciplines of slalom and track racing.

Peng Yanhan from Huangdu Primary School and Chen Youyue from Defu Road Primary School became the boy's and girl's champions of the slalom race, respectively, while track race individual titles went to Zijing Primary School's Zhou Xinchun and Shanghai Arete Bilingual School's Chen Ziyi.

Huangdu Primary School and Shanghai Arete Bilingual School were the winners of team competition.

Karting League promotes sport to primary school students
Ti Gong

The league serves as a "final exam" for the young drivers to display their skills.

According to GPKS project operator Shanghai Jiupu Sports Culture Communication Co, GPKS karting classes will be introduced to more schools in Songjiang District and the Pudong New Area in the latter part of the year.

By 2025, the number of participating schools will surpass 50, involving over 10,000 students.

The courses cover motor racing history, mechanics and racing rules. After acquiring basic knowledge in school, the students can receive hands-on training on the karting track.

Karting League promotes sport to primary school students
Ti Gong

More schools will be involved in the GPKS project this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Songjiang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     