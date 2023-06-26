Karting League promotes sport to primary school students

The GPKS Campus Karting League ended in Jiading District at the weekend and karting classes are to be introduced to more schools in Songjiang and Pudong to promote the motor sport.

The GPKS Campus Karting League concluded in Jiading District over the weekend, having attracted more than 40 young racers from 10 primary schools in Jiading.

Jointly introduced by the Jiading education and sports bureaus, the league serves as part of the Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series project, aiming to promote motor sport among youngsters.

Under the project, karting classes have been introduced to over 10 schools in Jiading District over the past six years, attracting over 1,000 students. The league, in its third edition, is a "final exam" for the young learners to display their driving skills.

This year's GPKS Campus Karting League set the two disciplines of slalom and track racing.

Peng Yanhan from Huangdu Primary School and Chen Youyue from Defu Road Primary School became the boy's and girl's champions of the slalom race, respectively, while track race individual titles went to Zijing Primary School's Zhou Xinchun and Shanghai Arete Bilingual School's Chen Ziyi.

Huangdu Primary School and Shanghai Arete Bilingual School were the winners of team competition.

Ti Gong

According to GPKS project operator Shanghai Jiupu Sports Culture Communication Co, GPKS karting classes will be introduced to more schools in Songjiang District and the Pudong New Area in the latter part of the year.

By 2025, the number of participating schools will surpass 50, involving over 10,000 students.

The courses cover motor racing history, mechanics and racing rules. After acquiring basic knowledge in school, the students can receive hands-on training on the karting track.