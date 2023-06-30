﻿
China suffers 4th straight loss at Women's Volleyball Nations League

Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2023-06-30       0
China suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) preliminary round, falling to the Dominican Republic 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 13-15) here on Friday.

China took control of the first set as outside hitter Li Yingying hit effective kills. Li scored 24 points and captain Yuan Xinyue contributed 16 points.

The Caribbean nation grabbed the second set as it maintained the lead from the beginning.

Dominica reclaimed the lead in the third set, but China fought back to tie the score at 22-22 and finish the set with a staunch block and a timely ace.

Dominica led the field in the fourth set as opposite Galia Ceneida Gonzalez Lopez emerged as the top scorer with 35 points, extending the match into the short decider.

In the final set, China failed to turn the tide despite saving one match point.

China will face hosts South Korea on Saturday and the United States on Sunday.

In other matches, Poland upset Bulgaria 3-1 (26-28, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15) to climb to first place, while Serbia beat Germany 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 30-28).

