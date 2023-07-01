﻿
ISPO Shanghai gathers leading outdoor sports brands

The ISPO Shanghai 2023 is being held at Shanghai New International Expo Center, gathering over 500 well-known Chinese and international brands in outdoor sports.
The ISPO Shanghai 2023 is being held at Shanghai New International Expo Center, gathering over 500 well-known Chinese and international brands in outdoor sports, camping, water sports, urban sports, as well as cycling, rock climbing and RV touring.

With a total exhibition area of 36,000 square meters, the ISPO Shanghai 2023 present visitors the potential of sports lifestyle industry through leading sport brands' innovative products and latest technology.

ISPO cycling area

ISPO sustainability area

The exhibition aims to promote sports consumption, providing quality productions to help the public establish exercise habits and healthy lifestyles. International brands account for 27.4 percent of the total exhibitors.

The exhibition area for water sport has been doubled this year, offering pool paddle boarding and indoor surfing experience, as well as electronic music party and mermaid performance.

The urban sport area includes both indoor and outdoor space, gathering exhibits for Frisbee, flag football, surfing and other popular sports among young people.

Indoor surfing is on display.

The water sport area has been doubled this year.

Visitors can also experience rock climbing under professional instruction and have the procedure recorded by photographers. There will also be gaming area for children and family visitors.

The exhibition serves as part of the inaugural Shanghai Sports Consumption Festival. All used advertisement materials at the ISPO will be made into eco-friendly bags.

Visitors can experience rock climbing.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through July 2(Free entry though registration is required)

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center 上海新国际博览中心

Address: No. 2345 Longyang Road 龙阳路2345号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
