﻿
News / Sport

CNS Family Table Tennis Tournament: A global gathering of ping pong enthusiasts in Shanghai

﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  14:01 UTC+8, 2023-07-02       0
"The CNS Family Tennis Tournament brought together players from all corners of the world, and I was thrilled to be a part of it."
﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  14:01 UTC+8, 2023-07-02       0

With the aim of fostering cultural integration and strengthening ties between expatriates and local communities, City News Service and the Shanghai University of Sport organized the "CNS Family: Table Tennis Tournament."

It was held on Saturday at the International Table Tennis Federation Museum and China Table Tennis Museum in Huangpu District.

The event aimed to bring people from different countries together through their shared love for table tennis.

The tournament, attracted 23 ping pong enthusiasts from 10 countries, including the United States, Luxembourg, Japan, Germany and Hungary. They were joined by foreign families living in Shanghai, from India, Morocco, and other countries.

CNS Family Table Tennis Tournament: A global gathering of ping pong enthusiasts in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The tournament attracted participants from a wide variety of countries.

Participants visited the International Table Tennis Federation Museum, engaged in interactive table tennis games, and finally competed in thrilling doubles matches.

Vivien Scholz, from Germany, and Parthiban Rockfeller, from India, demonstrated exceptional talent and unwavering dedication, secured their place as the tournament's winners.

Their received awards from Ding Song, the famous table tennis world champion.

CNS Family Table Tennis Tournament: A global gathering of ping pong enthusiasts in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Vivien Scholz and Parthiban Rockfeller.

CNS Family Table Tennis Tournament: A global gathering of ping pong enthusiasts in Shanghai

The winners with Ding Song.

One of the participants, Lorinczi Zsanett from Hungary, expressed her excitement about being part of the event.

"The CNS Family Tennis Tournament brought together players from all corners of the world, and I was thrilled to be a part of it," she said.

Zsanett, who traveled to Shanghai specifically to participate in the summer camp, emphasized the popularity of table tennis in her home country.

She considered her involvement in the tournament a dream come true, and expressed her eagerness to compete in table tennis championships back in Hungary, showcasing the skills she acquired during the event.

Abdusaid Saidahmatov, from Uzbekistan, a passionate table tennis enthusiast and a PHD candidate at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, also expressed his enthusiasm.

"Being part of the tournament has been an incredible experience," Saidahmatov said.

He appreciated the opportunity not only to deepen his knowledge of the sport but also to visit the museum. He was grateful for the chance to connect with fellow tennis lovers and be part of such a remarkable event.

CNS Family is a program dedicated to organizing events for connecting expat family in Shanghai.

The program continues to bridge cultural gaps and create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to come together through the universal language of sports.

CNS Family Table Tennis Tournament: A global gathering of ping pong enthusiasts in Shanghai

Participants have fun during the event.

CNS Family Table Tennis Tournament: A global gathering of ping pong enthusiasts in Shanghai

Participants have fun during the event.

CNS Family Table Tennis Tournament: A global gathering of ping pong enthusiasts in Shanghai

Participants have fun during the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     