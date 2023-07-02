CNS Family Table Tennis Tournament: A global gathering of ping pong enthusiasts in Shanghai

"The CNS Family Tennis Tournament brought together players from all corners of the world, and I was thrilled to be a part of it."

With the aim of fostering cultural integration and strengthening ties between expatriates and local communities, City News Service and the Shanghai University of Sport organized the "CNS Family: Table Tennis Tournament."

It was held on Saturday at the International Table Tennis Federation Museum and China Table Tennis Museum in Huangpu District.

The event aimed to bring people from different countries together through their shared love for table tennis.

The tournament, attracted 23 ping pong enthusiasts from 10 countries, including the United States, Luxembourg, Japan, Germany and Hungary. They were joined by foreign families living in Shanghai, from India, Morocco, and other countries.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Participants visited the International Table Tennis Federation Museum, engaged in interactive table tennis games, and finally competed in thrilling doubles matches.

Vivien Scholz, from Germany, and Parthiban Rockfeller, from India, demonstrated exceptional talent and unwavering dedication, secured their place as the tournament's winners.

Their received awards from Ding Song, the famous table tennis world champion.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

One of the participants, Lorinczi Zsanett from Hungary, expressed her excitement about being part of the event.

"The CNS Family Tennis Tournament brought together players from all corners of the world, and I was thrilled to be a part of it," she said.

Zsanett, who traveled to Shanghai specifically to participate in the summer camp, emphasized the popularity of table tennis in her home country.

She considered her involvement in the tournament a dream come true, and expressed her eagerness to compete in table tennis championships back in Hungary, showcasing the skills she acquired during the event.



Abdusaid Saidahmatov, from Uzbekistan, a passionate table tennis enthusiast and a PHD candidate at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, also expressed his enthusiasm.



"Being part of the tournament has been an incredible experience," Saidahmatov said.



He appreciated the opportunity not only to deepen his knowledge of the sport but also to visit the museum. He was grateful for the chance to connect with fellow tennis lovers and be part of such a remarkable event.



CNS Family is a program dedicated to organizing events for connecting expat family in Shanghai.

The program continues to bridge cultural gaps and create opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to come together through the universal language of sports.

