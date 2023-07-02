﻿
China beat Japan to win Women's Basketball Asia Cup

Xinhua
  17:04 UTC+8, 2023-07-02
China broke a 12-year title drought and ended Japan's stranglehold of the FIBA Women's Basketball Asia Cup with a 73-71 victory in a classic final on Sunday in Sydney.
IC

The game scene.

China broke a 12-year title drought and ended Japan's stranglehold of the FIBA Women's Basketball Asia Cup with a 73-71 victory in a classic final on Sunday in Sydney.

In a nerve-jangling decider, world No. 2 China finished strongly to win their first Asia Cup since 2011.

Han Xu capped off a dominant tournament with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while WNBA player Li Meng hit clutch shots to finish with 17 points and 6 assists.

Maki Takada top-scored with 17 points for Japan, whose bid for a record-extending sixth straight title fell just short.

China's chances of a record-equalling 12th title were made harder without captain Yang Liwei who suffered a leg injury late in the semifinal against Australia.

IC

The women's basketball team celebrates their victory at the award ceremony.

It was a high-quality start as both teams traded baskets in a frenetic first quarter, which ended with the scores tied at 17.

Han took over early in the second term as China scored the first seven points to gain control.

But Japan hit back when Han went to the bench and stormed to a 35-26 halftime lead on the back of scoring 16 straight points.

Having gone through a scoring drought, China emerged in the third quarter renewed with Han rediscovering her dominance. But Japan steadied to take a 51-48 lead into the fourth quarter as the twists continued in a tense finish.

China, however, held their nerve much to the delight of their strong contingent of fans in the stands.

﻿
