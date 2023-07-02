China upsets US in Women's Volleyball Nations League

China staged a dramatic comeback to stun the United States 3-2 (18-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8) on Sunday.

Ti Gong

China staged a dramatic comeback to stun the United States 3-2 (18-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8) on Sunday, wrapping up its journey in the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) preliminary round on a triumphant note.

After defeating host South Korea 3-1 on Saturday, China had already secured its spot in the final round of eight teams, set to compete in Arlington, US, from July 12 to 16.

The three-time Olympic champions concluded the preliminary with an 8-4 win-loss record, while the Americans finished in second place with 10 victories.

China yielded the first set but led the second from the outset as outside hitter Li Yingying's attacks regained momentum.

Li amassed a match-high 28 points, while her teammates Yuan Xinyue, Gong Xiangyu and Wang Yunlu each contributed double-digit scores to secure the come-from-behind victory.

After surrendering the third set, China initiated the fourth set with a 6-0 lead and sustained it to the end, pushing the match into a deciding set.

In the fifth set, China rebounded from a 5-3 US lead by scoring an astounding nine straight points to turn the tide and cement the final score with a seven-point margin.

In other matches, Serbia narrowly defeated Bulgaria 3-2 (20-25, 25-16, 25-14, 17-25, 15-4), and Poland cleanly swept the winless hosts South Korea in straight sets (25-23, 25-18, 25-16).