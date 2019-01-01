A glimpse into the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. Shanghai Daily visited some of the competition venues, as well as the Asian Games Village and Museum

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, capital of neighboring Zhejiang Province, from September 23 to October 8.

All of the 54 competition venues and 31 training venues have completed their construction and function checks.

Among them, 40 competition and 20 training venues are located in Hangzhou, while the remaining are in the neighboring cities of Shaoxing, Ningbo, Jinhua, Huzhou and Wenzhou.

Interior decoration is still going on in some venues, including the main stadium at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, where the opening and closing ceremonies will be held.

Some regional and test competitions are currently under way in some venues to test the facilities and game operation.

Ma Yue / SHINE

In a latest trip to Hangzhou, Shanghai Daily visited some of the Asiad venues, including the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center's Gymnasium, Aquatic Sports Arena, and Tennis Center, as well as the Binjiang Gymnasium.



We also paid a visit to the Asian Games Village, near the Qiantang River in Hangzhou. It will accommodate athletes, technical staff and media during the Games.

The Hangzhou Asian Games Museum is located in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. Taking up a total space of 5,400 square meters, the museum presents everything you would like to know about the Asian Games, as well as immersive shows and interactive games.

Ma Yue / SHINE