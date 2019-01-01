﻿
News / Sport

A glimpse into the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:02 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0
The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. Shanghai Daily visited some of the competition venues, as well as the Asian Games Village and Museum
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:02 UTC+8, 2023-07-03       0

Shot by Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, capital of neighboring Zhejiang Province, from September 23 to October 8.

All of the 54 competition venues and 31 training venues have completed their construction and function checks.

Among them, 40 competition and 20 training venues are located in Hangzhou, while the remaining are in the neighboring cities of Shaoxing, Ningbo, Jinhua, Huzhou and Wenzhou.

Interior decoration is still going on in some venues, including the main stadium at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, where the opening and closing ceremonies will be held.

Some regional and test competitions are currently under way in some venues to test the facilities and game operation.

A glimpse into the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games
Ma Yue / SHINE

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center's Tennis Center is nicknamed the "Little Lotus".

In a latest trip to Hangzhou, Shanghai Daily visited some of the Asiad venues, including the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center's Gymnasium, Aquatic Sports Arena, and Tennis Center, as well as the Binjiang Gymnasium.

We also paid a visit to the Asian Games Village, near the Qiantang River in Hangzhou. It will accommodate athletes, technical staff and media during the Games.

The Hangzhou Asian Games Museum is located in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. Taking up a total space of 5,400 square meters, the museum presents everything you would like to know about the Asian Games, as well as immersive shows and interactive games.

A glimpse into the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games
Ma Yue / SHINE

The Hangzhou Asian Games Museum presents everything you would like to know about the Asian Games.

A glimpse into the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games
Ma Yue / SHINE

Asian Games torches are on display.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     