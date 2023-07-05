Shanghai hosts Women's World Championship Chess Match

The FIDE Women's World Championship Match is a Chinese contest between Shanghai's Ju Wenjun and Chongqing's Lei Tingjie. The first six of 12 games are being played in Shanghai.

Lei Tingjie is challenging Shanghai's world chess champion Ju Wenjun in the FIDE Women's World Championship Match, which is being held in Shanghai and Chongqing over the next two weeks.

As the reigning champion, it's the third time for world's second-ranked Ju to take part in the event.

The match consists of 12 games. The first six games are being played in Shanghai from July 5 to 12, and the remainder will be played in Chongqing, Lei's hometown, from July 15 to 22.

The player who scores 6.5 points or more will be crowned with the title. If the score is equal after 12 games, a tie-break will be played.

Ma Yue / SHINE

"I'm very excited as it has been a long time since the last edition was held," said 32-year-old Ju. "The tournament is long and tough, but I will do my best for my love for chess."

Ju started playing chess at 7-years-old and success came early to her. She won a bronze medal in the Asian Women's Chess Championship in 2004 at the age of 13. She won the Women's Chinese Chess Championship in 2010 and 2014, and firmly established herself as one of the top female players in the world.

In her 7th attempt in the Women's World Championships in 2018, Ju defeated her compatriot Tan Zhongyi to become the Women's World Chess Champion, and has defended her title twice.

In a 2020 match against Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina, the 12 games finished in a 6-6 tie before Ju clinched the title by winning the third game of a rapid tie-break.

The 26-year-old challenger Lei Tingjie is a Chongqing native. She won the national championship at the age of 19 in 2017, and earned the coveted Grandmaster title.

This is Lei's first world championship challenge.

"Ju and I are good friends," Lei said of her national teammate. "She is clear in mind, and is one of the best women players in the world. I have learned a lot from her."

She added, "I will do my best, and I want to win. Since I'm the challenger, I don't really feel much pressure."

The opening ceremony was attended by FIDE Management Board deputy chairwoman Dana Reizniece-Ozola, who gave high praise to the development of chess in China.

"China is a big country and a smart country regarding its enthusiasm and systematic support for chess," she said. "You already guaranteed the title in the championship, and you keep cultivating young talents. I hope this will become a motivation for other countries to strive more and catch up."

The event has a total prize money of 500,000 euros (US$543,800).