A visit to Hangzhou Asian Games Village and Asiad Museum

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:46 UTC+8, 2023-07-05       0
In the latest trip to Hangzhou, Shanghai Daily visited the Asian Games Village where athletes and media will be accommodated, as well as the Asian Games Museum.
Shot by Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, neighboring Zhejiang Province, from September 23 to October 8, during which athletes, technical staff and media will be accommodated in the Asian Games Village.

Located near the Qiantang River, the village is about three kilometers from the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center and the Main Media Center.

Each apartment in the village can accommodate two to four people. Athletes' rooms will be equipped with stretchable beds to fit their height.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Basic toilet requisites are provided in the Asian Games Village.

Those interested in the history and development of the Asian Games can pay a visit to the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum, which is located in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center.

Taking up a total space of 5,400 square meters, the museum boasts a rich collection and is the first Asian Games museum to open to the public before the sporting gala has even kicked off.

Visitors can enjoy immersive shows and interactive games, and purchase official souvenirs.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Some exhibits at the Asian Games museum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
