﻿
News / Sport

Tan makes history by winning inaugural Singapore Ladies Masters

Xinhua
  22:35 UTC+8, 2023-07-08       0
Making history, Shannon Tan became the first Singaporean amateur to clinch victory in the inaugural Singapore Ladies Masters.
Xinhua
  22:35 UTC+8, 2023-07-08       0

Making history, Shannon Tan became the first Singaporean amateur to clinch victory in the inaugural Singapore Ladies Masters on the China Ladies Professional Golf Association (CLPGA) tour on Saturday.

The 19-year-old showcased her skills on her home course at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club, concluding with a six-under-par 66 to edge out China's Ji Yuai by one shot. Ji missed a birdie opportunity on her final hole, a setback that could have led to a playoff against the young Singaporean.

Approaching the 18th green, Tan displayed impressive composure, successfully sinking a 10-foot putt to conclude the 54-hole event with a winning total of 10-under-par 206.

Tan makes history by winning inaugural Singapore Ladies Masters
Ti Gong

Singapore native Shannon Tan celebrates her victory with the cup.

"This (win) is truly special, particularly in the presence of all my friends and family who have been supporting me throughout the week. It hasn't really sunk in yet. I wasn't aware that I had to make the birdie putt on the 18th to win, and so I approached it as if it were any other regular putt," shared Tan, a current undergraduate at Texas Tech University who had returned from the United States specifically to compete in this tournament.

On the other hand, Ji was visibly disappointed as she held onto a slim one-shot lead with only four holes remaining to play. A bogey on the 17th hole dashed any hopes of her inaugural breakthrough on the CLPGA.

Tan makes history by winning inaugural Singapore Ladies Masters
Ti Gong

China's Ji Yuai is the second runner-up.

"It's disappointing. I really tried my best and this loss felt even worse than my other runner-up finish at the Beijing Women's Challenge, where I was leading and could have won if not for my errant tee shot on the 17th. It's a bitter pill to swallow. But that's golf and I have to move on and extract the positives from the week," expressed the 18-year-old Chinese golfer.

Thailand's Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong carded a 70, finishing in outright third place with a total of 210.

The Singapore Ladies Masters saw 132 players from 14 countries and regions vying for the total prize purse of $100,000 USD.

The tournament marks the fifth leg of the 2023 CLPGA season following stops in Tianjin, Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong in China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     