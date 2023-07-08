﻿
News / Sport

China's football team arrives in Australia for FIFA Women's World Cup

Xinhua
  11:32 UTC+8, 2023-07-08       0
The Chinese national football team arrived in South Australia (SA) on Saturday to participate in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Xinhua
  11:32 UTC+8, 2023-07-08       0

The Chinese national football team arrived in South Australia (SA) on Saturday to participate in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

On a chilly winter morning, fans waited at the airport in Adelaide, the capital city of SA, to welcome the Chinese team with flowers as gifts, cheering the players, "Steel Roses, come on China!"

The 2023 World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20-August 20.

Only the top two teams from eight groups will enter the round of 16, as this is the first time that women's football's biggest tournament will expand to a 32-team format.

China, having clinched the Asian Cup last year, are placed in Group D with England, Denmark and Haiti.

"To be frank, the players are not currently 100 percent ready for the World Cup. I hope they can hit their peak level as the tournament nears," said head coach Shui Qingxia earlier this week before departure to Adelaide.

"No matter what unfolds in the World Cup, I hope my players can face challenges with a smile and demonstrate China's fighting spirit to all our fans."

At the 2019 World Cup in France, the Steel Roses were knocked out in the round of 16. "This time, we are certainly looking to make our target higher since this gives us more motivation," said Shui.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     