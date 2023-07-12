﻿
News / Sport

Breaking through: Olympic sport status drives dance's popularity in China

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0
Breaking, an athletic dance genre which originated in the US, has developed rapidly in China, especially after it was named a new sport for the Olympics and the Asian Games.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-07-12       0

Edited by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

Breaking, a style of street dance that originated in the United States in the 1970s, has developed rapidly in China in the past few years, especially after it was chosen to feature at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympic Games as a new sport.

Some of China's best breakdancers gathered in Shanghai recently for the Red Bull BC One China Final. The winners will represent China in the event's World Final to be held in Paris in October.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zhao Xingyu, known as Crit, won the B-boys' competition, while the B-girls' title went to Haoyang Shiyao, known as Small.

Crit has practiced breaking for 17 years. He was attracted to the dance genre at the age of 10 when he saw an exciting breaking battle in a competition on TV.

"It was not easy to find a formal organization or teacher to teach me the dance at the time," said the Liaoning Province native. "My parents helped me find some street dancers whom I could play together with, and I started to learn from them."

Breaking through: Olympic sport status drives dance's popularity in China
Ti Gong

Zhao Xingyu, known as Crit, has practised breaking for 17 years.

Crit represented China at the recent, and first, Asian Championships in Hangzhou, reaching the last eight. The event was held on July 1-2.

"I practice for four to five hours a day on average. I try out new moves at home if inspiration comes. When the national team has competitions to prepare for, I take part in their centralized training too, which is more systematic and scientific," he said.

Breaking made its Olympic debut at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018. For China, its first-ever national team of the new Olympic sport was established just this January.

The Chinese national B-girls' team is led by 2022 WDSF World Breaking Championships silver medalist Liu Qingyi (B-girl 671). The men's side is led by 2018 Youth Olympic quarterfinalist Shang Xiaoyu (B-boy X-rain).

Breaking through: Olympic sport status drives dance's popularity in China
Ti Gong

The Red Bull BC One China Final was held in Shanghai.

Breaking is typically set to songs containing drum breaks, especially in hip-hop, funk, soul and breakbeat music. It mainly consists of the four kinds of movements of toprock, downrock, power moves and freezes. It's a demanding dance genre regarding footwork, knee strength and other technical requirements.

"Breaking and street dance culture have gained huge popularity across the country now," said Crit. "Its entry to the Olympics also brought support from the government and official organizations. Chinese breakdancers are growing rapidly."

Statistics show that more than 480 street dance competitions were held around China last year, covering over 90 cities. As a veteran breakdancer, Crit takes part in both underground and athletic competitions.

Breaking through: Olympic sport status drives dance's popularity in China
Ti Gong

As winners of the China Final, Crit and Small will represent China at the World Final.

"There are different judging criteria for these two types of competitions," explained Crit. "In underground events, dancers are more likely to be affected or motivated by the surroundings and phenomenon, and the judges tend to be more subjective when giving marks. In contrast, in athletic competitions, the marking system is more careful with fine details."

Crit said he has to switch to different moods and forms when taking part in the two types of events.

"A good breakdancer always carries positive energy with him (or her). I think that's why this sport has been attracting more and more followers and practitioners," he noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     