Breaking through: Olympic sport status drives dance's popularity in China

Breaking, a style of street dance that originated in the United States in the 1970s, has developed rapidly in China in the past few years, especially after it was chosen to feature at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympic Games as a new sport.

Some of China's best breakdancers gathered in Shanghai recently for the Red Bull BC One China Final. The winners will represent China in the event's World Final to be held in Paris in October.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zhao Xingyu, known as Crit, won the B-boys' competition, while the B-girls' title went to Haoyang Shiyao, known as Small.

Crit has practiced breaking for 17 years. He was attracted to the dance genre at the age of 10 when he saw an exciting breaking battle in a competition on TV.

"It was not easy to find a formal organization or teacher to teach me the dance at the time," said the Liaoning Province native. "My parents helped me find some street dancers whom I could play together with, and I started to learn from them."

Ti Gong

Crit represented China at the recent, and first, Asian Championships in Hangzhou, reaching the last eight. The event was held on July 1-2.

"I practice for four to five hours a day on average. I try out new moves at home if inspiration comes. When the national team has competitions to prepare for, I take part in their centralized training too, which is more systematic and scientific," he said.

Breaking made its Olympic debut at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2018. For China, its first-ever national team of the new Olympic sport was established just this January.

The Chinese national B-girls' team is led by 2022 WDSF World Breaking Championships silver medalist Liu Qingyi (B-girl 671). The men's side is led by 2018 Youth Olympic quarterfinalist Shang Xiaoyu (B-boy X-rain).

Ti Gong

Breaking is typically set to songs containing drum breaks, especially in hip-hop, funk, soul and breakbeat music. It mainly consists of the four kinds of movements of toprock, downrock, power moves and freezes. It's a demanding dance genre regarding footwork, knee strength and other technical requirements.

"Breaking and street dance culture have gained huge popularity across the country now," said Crit. "Its entry to the Olympics also brought support from the government and official organizations. Chinese breakdancers are growing rapidly."

Statistics show that more than 480 street dance competitions were held around China last year, covering over 90 cities. As a veteran breakdancer, Crit takes part in both underground and athletic competitions.

Ti Gong

"There are different judging criteria for these two types of competitions," explained Crit. "In underground events, dancers are more likely to be affected or motivated by the surroundings and phenomenon, and the judges tend to be more subjective when giving marks. In contrast, in athletic competitions, the marking system is more careful with fine details."

Crit said he has to switch to different moods and forms when taking part in the two types of events.

"A good breakdancer always carries positive energy with him (or her). I think that's why this sport has been attracting more and more followers and practitioners," he noted.